Maharashtra CET 2019 Schedule: Directorate of Technical Education announced the tentative examination schedule for MHT-CET (2019). This time the exams would be conducted online. The examination would be conducted for MBA and MMS on 9th and 10th March 2019 respectively. Last examinations are expected to be held in July-August 2019.

Maharashtra CET 2019 Schedule: The MHT-CET (2019) entrance examination for admission in Engineering, agriculture and pharmacy is going to be held online. The tentative schedule for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2019 is released by Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). This examination is conducted for technical and vocational courses.

As per the tentative schedule announced, the first examination would be conducted for Masters of Business Administration on March 9 followed by Masters of Management Studies on March 10. The last examination in the series would be conducted for Masters of Physiotherapy/ Occupational Therapy/ Prosthetics/ Audio speech-language pathology in July-August 2019.

Since last few years boards have started to release the tentative examination schedule a few months in advance to decrease the pressure and state of panic among students. This helps the students to prepare for the examinations accordingly. In the same pattern, DTE has also announced the tentative schedule for examinations this time so that it would reduce the confusion among the students.

Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell said that they have arranged 40,000 computers for the examination across the state. The examination will be held at 36 districts and centres have been set up for that. This is the first time when MHT-CET exams would be conducted online.

