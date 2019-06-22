The registrations of the counselling for MHT CET has been cancelled by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, as per the notice mentioned on CET website. Counselling for MHT CET began on June 17, 2019. The registrations for admission to B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D and B.HMCT courses was ended on June 21, 2019. The results of MHT CET 2019 was announced on June 4, 2019.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has cancelled the registrations till date after witnessing a protest from the students who were facing difficulty in the document verification for MHT CET, as per the notice mentioned on CET website. Counselling for MHT CET began on June 17, 2019. The registrations for admission to B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D and B.HMCT courses was ended on June 21, 2019. The results of MHT CET 2019 was declared on June 4, 2019.

Priyant Jain had topped the examination with 99.987 per cent. Kimaya Shikarkhane from Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have been emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year, with a score of 99.98 per cent.

The examination for the entrance to state-based colleges in the different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries were held from May 15 to May 18, 2019.

Through CAP following seats will be filled such as Maharashtra State candidature seats, All India Candidature seats, Minority candidature seats and Supernumerary seats for Jammu and Kashmir migrant candidature.

Why MHTCET authority not accepting the fact that admission site was not a secured site (http:// only). Anyone might have taken the data and can be misused. #MHTCET — Ravi chaudhari (@rc50vcujn) June 21, 2019

This is my consecutive third day visit to the Setu centre to verify my documents for mhtcet Counselling. Already been waiting here since 8:30 in the morning. The server is always down, no management . Yesterday I was send back at 7:50 pm . @TawdeVinod @HRDMinistry #mhtcet2019 — Sumedha (@Sumedha64842624) June 20, 2019

MHTCET servers fails,have to sign up from starting. Students have to go home and rural students have to suffer alot😔 #CETfails — Raj Sudam Deore (@deore_sudam) June 21, 2019

Registration and document verification dates will be announced soon, notice further stated. Candidates are advised to check mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in for more information.

The results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2019) has been announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell on Tuesday, June 4 on the official website. In the year 2019, 4,13,284 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 3,92,354 students had appeared in the MHT CET exam. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2019) provisional answer keys were released on the website.

The MHT CET 2019 PCM exam was held in an online mode on May 2 and May 3. The MHT CBT had three papers. Paper I, Paper II and Paper III deals was Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Zoology and Botany), respectively.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App