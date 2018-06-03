The results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 is all set to be released by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra today on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details handy so that they can check their MHT CET exam results 2018 as soon as it is uploaded on the website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Moreover, the candidates will be able to download their MHT CET exam 2018 only by entering their date of birth without it, they will not be able to access the results. MHT CET examination is the gateway for those who aspire to get admissions into the first year of full time degree courses in engineering & technology, pharmacy, Pharm.D & agriculture courses at various technical colleges and institutes across the state of Maharashtra. The MHT CET 2018 examination consisted of three papers and its syllabus was based on the class 12 and 11 of HSC Board of Maharashtra. Questions from Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany and Mathematics comprised in all the three papers of the MHT CET examination 2018.

candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 results:

Go to the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra dtemaharashtra.gov.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, ‘MHT CET Results 2018’ Candidate will be directed to a new window Now, enter your registration number and date of birth as mentioned above and c lick on the submit button Your MHT CET 2018 results will appear on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile

