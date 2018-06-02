Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra is all set to announce the results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 today on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details handy so that they can check their MHT CET exam results 2018 easily as soon as it is available on the website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra CET Result 2018: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 result is going to be released by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra today, June 2, 2018. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the institute and candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check their MHT CET Result 2018 on the website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in by entering their hall ticket number. The MHT CET exam 2018 was successfully conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education of Maharashtra on May 10 this year.

Moreover, to avail the results, the candidates should keep in mind that their date of birth and registration number should be provided to download their results from the official website online. Also, the MHT CET is an examination for those who aspires to get admissions into the first year of full time degree courses of engineering & technology, pharmacy, Pharm.D & agriculture courses. These courses are the gateway to the different colleges and institutions situated in the state of Maharashtra. The MHT CET 2018 examination was based on the syllabi of class 12 and 11 of HSC Board of Maharashtra. There were three papers for the MHT CET Exam Question paper consisting of questions from physics and chemistry in Paper 1 , botany and zoology in Paper 2 and Maths in Paper 3.

To check Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra dtemaharashtra.gov.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, ‘MHT CET Results 2018’ Candidate will be directed to a new window Now, enter your registration number and date of birth as mentioned above Click on the submit button Your MHT CET results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

