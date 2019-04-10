Maharashtra CET: The practice test for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. The practice test for Class 12 students who appeared for the board examination this year will be held between April 12 and April 30. A day after the deadline of the sending application i.e. April 10, aspirants will be informed about the examination via email or SMS on April 11. The practice test is being held in order to provide an orientation to candidates before the scheduled examination (May 2 and May 13). All the students are required to carry their mobile phones and HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examination hall ticket. Above mentioned details are required to be carried by the students to appear for the online test at respective centres.

Candidates willing to appear for practice test will have to choose either physics-chemistry-mathematics (PCM) or physics-chemistry-biology (PCB) sets. Students who want both the sets, will have to appear for the examination twice. The practice test will consist of 50 marks questions which they need to complete in 45 minutes. Keeping the privacy of the student in mind, organisers have decided that students will have to keep their HSC hall ticket number undisclosed. The HSC hall ticket number will have a password which will be required during the online login process before the test starts. Along with mobile phone and HSC hall ticket, candidates will have to carry a ballpoint pen for a rough calculation.

