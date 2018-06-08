The Maharashtra SCC or Class 10 board examination results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Following the pattern of other education boards, girls have outshined boys in Maharashtra Class 10 board results. Candidates can check their results on mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

The Maharashtra SCC or Class 10 board examination results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The results were declared on the Board’s official website at 1:00pm. According to reports, the overall passing percentage is 89.41% with 14,56,203 students passing the examination. Following the pattern of other education boards, girls have outshined boys in Maharashtra Class 10 board results. Candidates can check their results on mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

When it comes to district wise passing percentage, Konkan district has secured the first position with a pass percentage of 96% while Nagpur came last with 85.97%. After checking the results, candidates are advised to download their Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board examination result and take a print out for the same for future purposes.

Know how to check Maharashtra SCC or Class 10 board examination results:

Visit one of the official websites of the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education – mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

Click on the link which says that Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results or Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: ‘SSC Results 2018’

Enter your roll/registration number and other required details and hit submit.

Results will be displayed on the screen.

