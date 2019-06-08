Maharashtra Class 10 results 2019: The class 10th or Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today on June 8, Monday at 1 pm on the official website. It was first declared at a press conference, then the candidates can check the results on the official website, mahresult.nic.in by 1 pm.

Maharashtra Class 10 results 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 and Class 10th results today on June 8 Monday at 1 pm on the official website. While the results have already been announced at a press conference, the results will be up on the official website mahresult.nic.in by 1 pm. The pass percentage for SSC has been recorded at 77.10 per cent. Girls have passed at 82.82 per cent, 72.18 per cent boys passed the examination. Among the districts, overall the pass percentage of Konkan recorded at 88.38 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 2019 results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: You will get a notification link of the SSC results, on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Click on the SSC Examination Result 2019 link.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Fill all your required details like your roll number and your mother’s first name in the space provided.

Step 5: Click on view result.

Step 6: Download the scores.

Step 7: Save the score. Take a print out for future reference.

Candidates will be able to access your results. Keep the hard copies of their scores and results along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.

In the previous year 2018, over 17,51,353 students had appeared for the SSC examinations. Out of them, 89.41 percent had passed the examination. In the previous year, the SSC Maharashtra results were announced on June 8, 2019.

Pune Division recorded the pass percentage at 82.48, Nagpur division’s pass percentage was recorded at 67.27 percent, Aurangabad division 75.20 per cent, Mumbai division’s pass percentage stood at 77.04 percent, Kolhapur division touched 86.58 per cent and Amravati division recorded at 71.98 percent.

