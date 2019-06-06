Maharashtra MBSHSE 10th result 2019, Maharashtra Board class 10 result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: Over 17 lakh students are awaiting for their class 10th or SSC results on the official website by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, (MSBSHSE). Interested candidates check the results through the official website. They can also check through other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in

Maharashtra Board 10th result 2019, MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra 10th result 2019 of the class 10th on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The interested candidates can check the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2019, MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019 through the official websites. But they need to follow certain steps to check their result from the official website. As per the sources, Maharashtra SSC Result 2019. While, no official announcement has been made regarding on the behalf of the Board.

In this year 2019, over 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC examinations in the month of March 2019. As per reports, the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2019, MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019 will be announced at 11 am. It will be available at 1 pm through the official website Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website in order to keep a track of all the exam details.

The Maharashtra SSC Result, Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result 2019 can be checked at the alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to check MSBSHSE 10th result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the Board result tab.

Step 3: On your homepage, there will be a result page of MSBSHSE.

Step 4: Enter all your required details such as Roll Number and other details on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the view result

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

In the year 2018, over 16,28,613 students had appeared for the exam. Out of which 14,56,203 students had passed the examination. Among all the districts, Konkan topped with a pass percentage of 96 per cent. While Nagpur had secured the last position with 85.97 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App