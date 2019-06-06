Maharashtra SSC result 2019, MSBSHSE class 10th results 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: The class 10 or State Secondary Certificate result will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019, MSBSHSE class 10th results 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce State Secondary Certificate (SSC) results or Maharashtra SSC result 2019, MSBSHSE class 10th results 2019 on Thursday, June 6, on its official website mahresult.nic.in. There are also several other websites through which the Maharashtra SSC result 2019, MSBSHSE class 10th results 2019 can be checked such as indiaresults.com examresults.net

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to 22. More than 17 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Interested candidates who had failed to secure the passing marks can appear for Class 10 supplementary board exams tests in the month of July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

Maharashtra SSC results 2019: Steps to check MSBSHSE 10th results 2019

Step 1 : Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net

: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net Step 2 : Click on the link “SSC Examination Result 2019”.

: Click on the link “SSC Examination Result 2019”. Step 3 : On the fresh page, enter the new details such as your roll number etc and click on view result.

: On the fresh page, enter the new details such as your roll number etc and click on view result. Step 4: Maharashtra SSC results 2019 will appear on the screen.

In the previous year 2018, over 17,51,353 students had appeared for the SSC examinations. Out of them, 89.41 per cent of students passed the exam. The Maharashtra board had announced the results of 2018 SSC exam on June 8, 2019.

However, sources suggest that Maharashtra SSC result 2019, MSBSHSE class 10th results 2019 would be made available on the official website mahresult.nic.in from 1 pm. The exam results will be announced in an official press conference at 11 am today. Confirmation for the same is likely to be out by 9 am.

The MSBSHE had conducted the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams, every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

