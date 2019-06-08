Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2019: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 10 Results has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, on June 8, Saturday at 11 am at a press conference. While the results will be delcared at the official website, mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. Candidates can check their results through the official website.

Candidates can check their results on other official websites alternatively such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in

There are also other websites such as maharashtra.indiaresults.com and results.maharashtraeducation.com, through which the results can be checked.

The awaited candidates can check their Maharashtra 10th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 online after following listed below steps:

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website: mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: You will need to find a link such as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, click it

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number, registration number

Step 4: Click on the submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 can be checked.

Step 6: Take a print out for future use.

Candidates who do not pass their Class 10th exams can appear for their supplementary tests in the month of July. Instructions will be released only after the results’ declaration.

In the previous year 2018, over 17,51,353 students had appeared for the SSC examinations. Out of them, 89.41 percent of students passed the examination. The SSC Maharashtra results were announced on 8 June.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

