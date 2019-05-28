Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: The class 12th or Higher Secondary Certificate result has declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at a press conference. The result will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. A total of 1.5 million students appeared for the exam across nine divisions in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in:The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Higher Secondary Certificate result 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at a press conference. The result will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in Class 12 at 1 pm. The result will be available on the official website at 1 pm. As per reports, a total of 1.5 million students appeared for the exam across nine divisions in Maharashtra. They can check the result through the official website.

There are other official websites such as maharashtraeducation.com and hscresult.mkcl.org through which the results can be checked. The results can be checked through these official websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The students who took the examination in the nine divisions of the state Maharashtra- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan can check their results at 1 pm.

Students can check the result through mobile phones via SMS. The students need to send it to MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only provided for the BSNL users.

MSBSHSE class 12th result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab which reads as ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’

Step 3: In the new window, enter the required details in the space provided.

Step 4: MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Take out a print of your result for future use.

The mobile service users of Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL, they can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

The Maharashtra Board in 2014 has made a minor change in the pass percentage for HSC and SSC exams students. The students will be passed at 35 per cent. However, the minimum marks which is required in theory exam is lowered to 20 per cent.

