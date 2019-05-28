MSBSHSE HSC Results 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, HSC Maharashtra Board Result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in LIVE UPDATES: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Higher Secondary Certificate result 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 on the official website mahresult.nic.in Class 12 at 11 pm. The result will be available on the official website at 1 pm.

MSBSHSE HSC Results 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, HSC Maharashtra Board Result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in LIVE UPDATES: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Higher Secondary Certificate result 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 on the official website mahresult.nic.in Class 12 at 11 pm. The result will be available on the official website at 1 pm. As per reports, a total of 1.5 million students appeared for the exam across nine divisions in Maharashtra examination. They can check the result through the official website. There are other official websites such as maharashtraeducation.com and hscresult.mkcl.org through which the results can be checked.

The students took the examination in the nine divisions of the state Maharashtra- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2019 was conducted from February 21 to March 20 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE.

MSBSHSE class 12th result 2019 can be checked after following certain steps.

Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in. Click on the tab which reads as ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’. A new window will be displayed. Enter the required details in the space provided. The result will appear on the screen and then take out a result for download for future use.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: Here are the LIVE Updates

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: Former union minister Praful Patel congratulates successful students

Former union minister Praful Patel took to Twitter to congratulate the students who successfully passed the examination. In his tweet, he has shared his best wishes for passing the exam and good luck for more excellent achievements in the future.

Congratulations to my young friends who have passed #HSC state Board exams today. Best wishes for passing the exam and good luck for more excellent achievements in the future.#HSCResult #goodluck #Maharashtra — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) May 28, 2019

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: Number of students passed

A total of 12,21,1159 appeared for the examination. Out of which 14,23,503 students passed the class XII examination. The exams were conducted in the month of February and March in 2019.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: Stream-wise performance

Science stream has done the best performance with 92.04 per cent. The pass percentage in Humanities stands at 76.28 per cent, and while 88.28 per cent in Commerce. The class 12th or HSC results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at the press conference.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: Konkan tops among districts, Nagpur fairs low

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 12th or Higher secondary certificate result on the official website at 1 pm. Here is a list of the districts that have secured highest

Pune – 87.88% Mumbai – 83.85% Nagpur – 82.81% Amravati – 87% Latur- 86.08% Nashik- 84.77% Aurangabad – 87.29% Kolhapur- 87.12% Konkan- 93.23%

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: Girls outperform boys with 90.25 per cent

The class 12th result or Higher secondary certificate has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the official website mahresult.nic.in Class 12 at 1 pm. Girls outperform boys with 90.25 per cent.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: Result declared

The class 12th result or Higher secondary certificate has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 on the official website mahresult.nic.in Class 12 at 1 pm.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: Other websites to check

The Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019 will be declared on the official websites through other third-party websites such as:

Students can check their result through these websites.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: Total number of examination centres

In the year 2019, a total of 2,957 examination centres were established across the state. At these examination centres, a total of 5,69,476 students appeared from science stream, 4,82,372 from humanities, 3,81,446 from commerce and 58,012 from vocational studies took the examination.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: Number of students appeared

As per reports, a total of 1.5 million students appeared for the exam across nine divisions in Maharashtra examination. They can check the result through the official website. The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate result 2019 or class 12th will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

