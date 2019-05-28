Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019: The Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate result will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. Students can check the same through the official website. Various websites such as maharashtraeducation.com and hscresult.mkcl.org are also available through which the results can be checked.

Maharashtra Class 12 results 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in : The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate result on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. Students who appeared for the examination can check the same through the official website. There are also other official websites through which the results can be checked such as maharashtraeducation.com and hscresult.mkcl.org.

Not just that SMS facility has also been provided by the Maharashtra board. They need to send it to MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is si only provided for the BSNL users.

The mobile phone service users such as Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL, they can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

In the year 2019, a total of 2,957 examination centres were established across the state. At these examination centres, a total of 5,69,476 students appeared from science stream, 4,82,372 from humanities, 3,81,446 from commerce and 58,012 from vocational studies took the examination.

For the first time, the applications for the examinations were received through online at a Saral portal. While the question paper pattern has been revised this year.

The Maharashtra Board in 2014 has made a minor change in the pass percentage for HSC and SSC exams students. The aggregate marks which will be considered as pass will be marked at 35 per cent. However, the minimum marks which is required in the theory exam is lowered to 20 per cent.

From the day of the results, the re-evaluation’s requests and photocopy of answer books will be accepted. The forms for the photocopy of the answer books will be available on the above-mentioned websites. While the requests for re-evaluation will be accepted after submitting a copy of self-attested result till June 7. The requests for photocopy of answer books will be accepted till June 17.

