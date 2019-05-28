MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra 12th Result 2019, HSC Maharashtra Board Result 2019, Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, mahresult.nic.in: The class 12th result or Higher Secondary certificate has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the press conference. The result will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website.

As per reports, a total of 1.5 million students had appeared for the exam across nine divisions in Maharashtra: Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2019 was conducted from February 21 to March 20 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE.

MSBSHSE class 12th result 2019: Steps to check result 2019

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab which reads as ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2019’

Step 3: In the new window, enter the required details in the space provided.

Step 4: MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Take out a print of your result for future use.

Not just through the official website, SMS facility has also been provided by the Maharashtra board. They need to send it to MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only provided for the BSNL users.

Mobile service users of Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL, they can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

In the year 2019, a total of 2,957 examination centres were established across the state. At these examination centres, a total of 5,69,476 students appeared from science stream, 4,82,372 from humanities, 3,81,446 from commerce and 58,012 from vocational studies took the examination.

