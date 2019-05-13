Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2019: The class 12th results will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the official website,mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website and third-party websites.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2019: The Maharashtra HSC Results 2019 will be declared in the last week of May, 2019 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and other third party websites such as MaharashtraEducation.com and examresults.net/maharashtra. After the release of the result, the candidates can check it through these mentioned official websites. An app is also available through which the results can be checked for Android users. The app- ExamResults is also available on the Google Play store. They can download it to check your result.

Students can follow simple below-mentioned steps to check the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 online.

Following are steps to check results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: Search for direct link to HSC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket/Admit Card Number

Step 4: Submit the required information on the website

Step 5: Your HSC result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF through a softcopy. Take out a printout for future use.

This year, due to the on-going Lok Sabha Elections 2019, several boards are announcing the results before the scheduled dates. Prior to this, the results of Bihar Board 2019 and CBSE 2019 were announced. Such unexpected announcement is also likely to be made from Maharashtra Board students.

Meanwhile, the results of the Telangana SSC class 10th were announced. The pass-percentage touches 92.43 per cent.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in the year 1965. It is an education regulatory body in the state of Maharashtra under Maharashtra Act No. 41. The MSBSHSE conducts yearly state level the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra.

With the MSBSHSE, 30,000 plus institutions are affiliated including 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7,000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Junior Colleges.

