Maharashtra DTE HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List 2019has been released on the official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same by following the instructions given below.

Maharashtra DTE HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the Provisional Merit list of DTE HSC Diploma admissions 2019 on the official website –dtemaharashtra.gov.in. According to reports, the provisional merit list for admissions to various programs was released yesterday, July 4, 2019.

Students are also advised to submit grievance if any by July 6, 2019. The final merit list for admissions will be released by the Maharashtra DTE on July 8, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the entrance examination conducted by the authority can check the merit list on the official website by following the steps given below.

Direct link to visit Maharashtra DTE Official website: http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/

How to check the Maharashtra DTE HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List 2019?

Visit the official website of the dtemaharashtra.gov.in Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra –

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Post SSC Diploma Admission 2019-20”

On clicking, students will be directed to a new window

On the next page, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions 2019-2020 (04-07-2019) New!”

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Students can click on this direct link to check their roll number on the merit list: Maharashtra DTE HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App