Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde said that the schools that have recorded less than 30% pass percentage in the SSC examination this year will be given assistance to improve the success rate in the examination next year. The education minister will be discussing the setbacks of the schools in a meeting with teachers and head of the schools.

This year, many schools have recorded low success rate in the Board examinations in the state of Maharastra and on account of this reason, the state education minister Vinod Tawde has scheduled a meeting with teachers and principals from schools that have recorded less than 30% pass percentage in Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate examination.

According to reports, the education minister stated, “We are trying to understand where the gaps are. Sometimes, there aren’t enough teachers, sometimes there isn’t a proper infrastructure. Once we identify these gaps, we will try to plug them,” further adding that they would provide assistance to these schools to help them improve their performance. Additional resources such as teachers, infrastructure and mentoring will be provided to these schools to see progress in the success rate next year.

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Registration process for 10190 Assistant Officers’ post closes on July 2, 2018, apply now

Reports in a leading daily reveal that 25 schools in the state of Mumbai have recorded less than 30% pass percentage of students in the SSC examination, which has been found to be the third worst in the state. And in the worst case, Mumbai’s five schools have recorded zero pass percentage, where none of the registered students passed the Class 10 examination this year while some schools had recorded 20-30% students passed.

ALSO READ: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asks IITs to tone down their entrance exam for aspiring engineers

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More