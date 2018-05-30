Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018 on the official websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. 88.41% students have cleared the MSBSHSE HSC 12th board examination. Candidates, using Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSN can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111 in order to receive the result details.

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC class 12 result today. With over 14 lakh students appearing this year for the higher secondary examination which was conducted from February 21 to March 20, 88.41% students have cleared the 12th board examination. The pass percentage has reduced to 88.41 from last year’s 89.50%. Out of 14,16,986 students who appeared for the exam, 12, 52,817 students have passed the Maharashtra 12th board exams this year. Konkan division of Maharashtra has bagged the highest pass percentage at 94.85%.

The Maharashtra Board announced the result of Class 12th HSC at 11:58am. The Maharashtra board exams were held in February and March in over 9,400 junior colleges and 2,822 centres through nine divisional boards, that are located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Awaiting for the results, candidates can check their score board on the websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org once the result is announced. Students can even check their Maharashtra HSC 2018 results via SMS. If you are a student or parent and are using Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL, you can send your seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: In the new tab, enter your registration number, roll number.

Step 4: The results of the candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results will be available on the apps that candidates and parents can download from Google Play Store. To get the results, the candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The HSC examination 2018 was conducted by the Maharashtra Board during the month of March this year. The results will be available on the official website of the Board, i.e. mahresult.nic.in and also in other third-party websites like results.gov.in, examresults.net and results.com. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official website of the Board, they can use the third party websites to avail their results. The students are advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can easily avail their HSC results as it is declared by the Board.

