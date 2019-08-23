Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary result 2019 has been released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE. Given below are the steps to check the result and process to apply for revaluation

Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released Maharashtra HSC or class 12th Supplementary Result today, August 23, 2019. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 supplementary examinations result has been declared on the official website of MSBSHSE, Candidates those who had appeared in the supplementary exams can check the results by visiting the official website, mahresult.nic.in

The HSC Supplementary Exam for Class 12 students was held from 17th July 2019 to 3rd August 2019 and the results for the same has been officially released now.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the results link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they would be required to enter the login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the print out for future reference.

After the declaration of the Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam result 2019, the board will release the schedule for students to apply for answer sheet photocopies and revaluation.

How to apply for revaluation

Candidates those want to opt for revaluation of marks, they will have to attach a photocopy of the online mark sheet. The candidates can apply for the photocopied of their mark sheet between August 26 to September 14 after paying the prescribed fees.

The Maharashtra SSC or class 10th exam result 2019 on June 8, 2019, while the HSC exam result 2019 was released on May 28, 2019, by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

