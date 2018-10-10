Maharashtra HSC exam 2019: Maharashtra HSC exam schedule has been released on the official website of the Board. Students can log into the website and download the same.

Maharashtra HSC exam 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam schedule for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 exams for both old and new course on its official website. Students who are going to appear for the examinations next year can now check the schedule by logging into the website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in of the Board.

The SSC Board examination will start from March 1, 2019, while the HSC examination will commence from February 21. The Class 10 or matriculation and Class 12 or Intermediate examinations will end on March 22 and March 20, 2019 respectively. According to reports, around 17 lakh students participate in the HSC and SSC Board exams every year for which the results are announced in either the month of May or June.

Click on the following links to check HSC or SSC Exam Schedule 2019:

SSC MARCH-19 TIME TABLE OLD COURSE ( FOR REPEATERS)

SSC MARCH-19 TIME TABLE (REVISED COURSE)

HSC FEB/MAR-19 TIME TABLE (HSC-VOCATIONAL)

HSC FEB/MAR-19 TIME TABLE (GENERAL & BIFOCAL)

