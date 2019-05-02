Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: The class 12th or HSC results will be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE soon in the month of May on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Usually, the Maharashtra Board 12th results are announced by the end week of May, but seems like this year, the state boards are breaking the trend. First, it was Bihar Board, then UP board which announced the results much before the speculated one.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is likely to announce the Maharashtra HSC and SSC Result 2019 in the month of May on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Although every time, the Maharashtra Board 12th results are released by end week of May and Class 10th results or SSC results are declared by June’s first week. This speculation regarding Maharashtra HSC results has been started after CBSE’s sudden announcement of Class 12th result 2019. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. In the previous year, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 was declared on May 30. While in 2017 the results were announced in the last week of May.

If this comes out to be true, then Maharashtra Board will not be the only state board to announce it much before expected usual dates. The Bihar Board was the first one to announce the results. This was followed by UP Board. Now, CBSE has become the third board to announce the results.

If experts’ view to be taken into account, they have asserted that the results would be announced soon. They also stated that Class 12 results are significant for students to provide an opportunity to decide upon their future in the top universities of the country.

Students and parents have been informed that there is no official confirmation of the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 date as yet. As per sources, the board release the results by May 15.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH will also declare HBSE 12th Result 2019 soon.

