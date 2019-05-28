Maharashtra HSC result 2019 to declared soon @ mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result of HSC examination or Class 12 result today on its official; website, @ results.maharashtraeducation.com. Reports said that the board will announce the results at around 1 pm.

Maharashtra HSC results 2019 to declared soon @ mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result of HSC examination or Class 12 result today on its official; website, @ results.maharashtraeducation.com. Reports said that the board will announce the results at around 1 pm. The students who have been waiting for the Maharashtra Board HSC results 2019 can visit the official website to stay updated. The board had conducted the Class 12 examination for the 2018-19 session between February 21 and March 20.

Over 14 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the examination of which around 8 lakh were boys while over 6 lakh were girls. Last year, the total pass percentage of the MSBSHSE HSC result was 88.41 per cent. However, the numbers were slightly lower than the 2017 results.

Except for the websites mentioned above, the students can also check their Maharashtra Board HSC results on the third party websites or these alternative websites:

Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019: List of websites

The results will be available on the following websites:

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Steps to check result

Visit the official website of Board at mahresult.nic.in or any other alternative website Click on HSC Examination Result 2019 on the homepage. You will be directed to a new page. Enter your credentials. You need to click on view result option. Maharashtra HSC results 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: How to check via Mobile SMS

The BSNL users need to send a message to 57766 in the format: MHHSC<space><seat number> You will soon receive a text message in your inbox carrying your results.

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 or Class 12 results were declared on June 8. According to Maharashtra board guidelines, the aggregate marks to be considered as pass should be 35 per cent but the minimum marks needed in theory exam is lowered to 20 per cent.

