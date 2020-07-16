Maharashtra HSC results 2020 announced, Maharashtra class 12 or HSC results have been announced by the Maharashtra board at their official website mahresults.nic.in. Know how to check and other details.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 has been released by the Maharashtra Board on their official website mahresults.nic.in. Students can now access their results on the website. The passing percentage recorded this year is 90.66 per cent. Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad shared this information on July 15. This year more than 10 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra HSC exams. Apart from the official website mahresults.nic.in, the result will also be hosted by hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

Check Maharashtra HSC result online:

1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2. Click the link that reads Maharashtra HSC result 2020

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Your scores will appear before you.

5. Print/download your result.

The result will have the student’s name, total score, and subject-wise scores secured.

The board has reportedly decided to send the results to students registered email addresses as well. Also, earlier there were reports that the board will release SSC (class 10) and HSC (class 12) results together on June 10 but the board marked those claims as false.

Maharashtra Board conducted HSC or class 12 exams between February and March. However, the results got delayed as the evaluation process could not be carried out within the due time as Covid-19 pandemic hit India.

For the students who happen to scoreless in the HSC exams, the board will later release details about Class improvement scheme for the students. This year the board didn’t hold any press conference due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

