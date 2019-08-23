Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 is likely to be released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE. Candidates those who had re-appeared in the HSC exam can check the results by visiting the official website of MSBSHSE, @mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is likely to release the Maharashtra Supplementary results today on its official website.MSBSHSE may declare the HSC Supply result today – August 23, 2019, media reports said. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the declaration of the results. Candidates those who had appeared in the supplementary exam are advised to keep a track on the official website, mahresult.nic.in for regular updates.

The results for the Class 12 supplementary examinations are usually declared around the third week of August. In 2018, the July examination results were declared on August 24, 2019. After the declaration of the Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam result 2019, the board will release the schedule for students to apply for answer sheet photocopies and revaluation

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the Maharashtra SSC or class 10th exam result 2019 on June 8, 2019, while the HSC exam result 2019 was released on May 28, 2019. Around 1.2 lakh students have appeared for the HSC 12th Examinations.

MSBSHSE has conducted the HSC Supplementary Exam for Class 12 students from 17th July 2019 to 3rd August 2019, while the board has organised the Supplementary Exam for class 10 students from 17th July 2019 to 30th July 2019.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the results link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they would be required to enter the login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the print out for future reference.

