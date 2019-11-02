Maharashtra India Post Recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply for 3650 posts of Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master, Dak Sevak and other posts of India Post till November 30.

To provide more employment opportunities, India Post is recruiting for the posts of Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master, and Dak Sevak. The total vacancies of 3650 will be fulfilled on the merit-basis. The posts of Gramin Dak Sevak will be available for the Maharashtra circle only. The candidates can apply for the vacancies till November 30, 2019.

The candidates can submit the online application on the official website @www.indiapost.gov.in. The candidates should fill up all the required fields of the application form. The application window which is open to candidates of the Maharashtra circle can register themselves for the job vacancies through the official website.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @www.indiapost.gov.in.

2. Click on the job link

3. Fill up all the details

4. Download the document

5. Take the printout for future reference

The candidates should have passed the Secondary School Examination or 10th with having Mathematics and English with passing marks. The department has put forth that the candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard which is necessary.

The candidates should be in the age group of 18-40 years. For the OBC candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years. For the SC and ST candidates, the age limit is relaxed by 5 years. The candidates belonging to these categories should have the certificate along with other documents on the date of the interview.

A basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Meanwhile, the certificates from the Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards, etc. will be accepted also. No certificate needed if the candidate has studied computer in class 10th or others or at the higher secondary level as a subject.

