Maharastra is likely to get another additional 700 more MBBS seats in the state. The Union Ministry had announced 970 seats for the government-run medical colleges in the state. The MCI had sought to increase the MBBS seats across the country. However, the Union Ministry took the action within an earliest.

Maharastra government is likely to sanction an additional 700 MBBS seats for private medical colleges in the state. The union government had approved 970 seats in civic and government-run medical colleges in Maharastra. As per reports, State Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan has informed that 700 more seats will be sanctioned to the private medical colleges in Maharastra. He has informed the state has demanded 2000 seats. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced 970 seats for the government-run medical colleges in the state.

As per reports, Maharashtra has around 11 private medical colleges. The intake capacity for the colleges is of 1850 students. Currently, there are 3,160 UG seats and 2,030 PG seats in the state.

The need to increase the intake capacity in the private medical colleges will also be taken into consideration after the government order. The Medical Council of India had earlier requested the government to increase the MBBS seats across the country.

Union Ministry had sanctioned additional 4470 medical seats in the government-run medical colleges in the country. The Centre had also announced 10 percent quota for the open category. The new additional quota has been calculated after the proper consultation and calculation of the total number of seats in the open category. As per officials, the total number should be matched as per the criteria.

Like Maharastra, other states have been too sanctioned additional MBBS seats. Assam has got 174 additional MBBS seats under Economically Weaker Section quota for 6 medical colleges. Jammu and Kashmir have also got 85 additional seats under EWS quota. These seats will be filled by students from the EWS.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App