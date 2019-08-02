Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: MSEDCL has invited applications for 450 Graduate Engineer Trainee, Diploma Engineer Trainee posts through a notification released on its official website. A very good opportunity for those who are willing to work in this sector.

Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra MDSECL is willing to hire Graduate Engineering trainees and Diploma Engineering trainees, as per the notification released by the organization on its official site. It’s a big opportunity for those who are willing to work in this sector. Online application for Engineer trainee posts will be available on its official site from August 7 till August 20. Interested candidates can apply before the closure of the application process. Applications will not be entertained by any other means.

Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The application needs to be submitted from – August 7th, 2019

The application needs to be submitted to – August 20th, 2019

Call letter needs to be download – 10 days prior to online test

Online Examination at Allotted Centre – during august

Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Available posts

28 vacancies for Graduate Engineer-Trainee (Civil)

14 vacancies for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Civil)

408 vacancies for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Distribution)

Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Remuneration as per post:

Graduate Engineer-Trainee (CIVIL) – First Year- Rs. 22,000/-

Diploma Engineer-Trainee (CIVIL) – First Year-Rs.18,000/-

Diploma Engineer-Trainee (DIST.) – First Year-Rs.18,000/-

Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification

Graduate Engineer-Trainee (Civil)- Bachelors in Civil Engineer/Technology

Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Civil)- Diploma In Civil Engineering

Diploma Engineer-Trainee(distribution)- Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

35 years for Graduate Engineer-Trainee (Civil)

30 years for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Civil)

30 years for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Dist.)

Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Application fee

Open Category / Applied Against Open Category : Rs.500/- + Transaction Charges

Reserved Category : Rs.250/- + Transaction Charges

Maharashtra State Electric Distribution Co.Ltd (MSECL) is controlled by the government of Maharashtra and is the largest electricity distribution organization in India. The company has 50 crore’s consumer and 77000 employees with it.

For more detail on the Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019, click on the link below:

https://www.mahadiscom.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ADVT_DIST_No.-06_2019_01.08.2019..pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App