Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra MDSECL is willing to hire Graduate Engineering trainees and Diploma Engineering trainees, as per the notification released by the organization on its official site. It’s a big opportunity for those who are willing to work in this sector. Online application for Engineer trainee posts will be available on its official site from August 7 till August 20. Interested candidates can apply before the closure of the application process. Applications will not be entertained by any other means.
Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
The application needs to be submitted from – August 7th, 2019
The application needs to be submitted to – August 20th, 2019
Call letter needs to be download – 10 days prior to online test
Online Examination at Allotted Centre – during august
Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Available posts
28 vacancies for Graduate Engineer-Trainee (Civil)
14 vacancies for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Civil)
408 vacancies for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Distribution)
Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Remuneration as per post:
Graduate Engineer-Trainee (CIVIL) – First Year- Rs. 22,000/-
Diploma Engineer-Trainee (CIVIL) – First Year-Rs.18,000/-
Diploma Engineer-Trainee (DIST.) – First Year-Rs.18,000/-
Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Qualification
Graduate Engineer-Trainee (Civil)- Bachelors in Civil Engineer/Technology
Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Civil)- Diploma In Civil Engineering
Diploma Engineer-Trainee(distribution)- Diploma in Electrical Engineering
Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit
35 years for Graduate Engineer-Trainee (Civil)
30 years for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Civil)
30 years for Diploma Engineer-Trainee (Dist.)
Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019: Application fee
Open Category / Applied Against Open Category : Rs.500/- + Transaction Charges
Reserved Category : Rs.250/- + Transaction Charges
Maharashtra State Electric Distribution Co.Ltd (MSECL) is controlled by the government of Maharashtra and is the largest electricity distribution organization in India. The company has 50 crore’s consumer and 77000 employees with it.
For more detail on the Maharashtra MDSECL Recruitment 2019, click on the link below:
https://www.mahadiscom.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ADVT_DIST_No.-06_2019_01.08.2019..pdf