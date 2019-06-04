MHT CET Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2019 or MHT CET Result 2019 has been declared on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the results given in this article.

MHT CET Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2019 or MHT CET Result 2019 has been declared on the official websites – mahaonline.gov.in and info.mahacet.org. According to reports, the MHT CET results 2019 was supposed to be released on June 3, 2019, however, it got delayed by one day. The MHT CET 2019 examinations were held by the authority from May 2 to May 13, 2019.

Those who qualify the MHT CET Result 2019 and meet the required eligibility criteria will have to appear in the next round or attend the counselling session that will be conducted by the authority for admissions. The candidates will have to participate in the admission process at different venues or institutes across the state.

How to check MHT CET Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2019 – htcet2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

htcet2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “MHT CET 2019 Result”

Now, enter the roll number and admit card details on the next page

MHT CET 2019 result will appear on the screen

Download the MHT CET 2019 result and take a print out for reference

The MHT CET Result 2019 can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates who had appeared in the MHT CET exam 2019 can also check the answer keys of MHT CET 2019 that was released by the SCETC recently. The candidates were also asked to submit objections against the answer keys through the official website.

]The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2019 is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to various undergraduate or UG courses in the disciplines of Agriculture, Pharmacy, Engineering, Fishery Science, Dairy Technology, etc.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App