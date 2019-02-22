Maharashtra MPSC civil service prelims: The answer keys for the state service preliminary examination 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on the official website mpsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on February 17, 2019.

Maharashtra MPSC civil service prelims 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys for the state service preliminary examination 2019 on their website, mpsc.gov.in. The examination was held on February 17, 2019. The Commission had conducted the examination to recruit for over a total of 342 vacancies across posts. In case of errors, the candidates can also raise the objections, against the answer key. The answer keys will be available till February 28, 2019.

MPSC Prelims answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Prelims answer key 2019’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A Pdf format will be opened in new window

The candidates are requested to answer key for future use.

