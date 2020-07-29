Maharashtra SSC Result 2020, MSBSHSE 10th results 2020, mahresult.nic.in.maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in: Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education (MSBSE) has released the result of class 10 or SSC for the year 2020 on its official website mahresult.nic.in. Know where and how to check the results.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020, MSBSHSE 10th results 2020, mahresult.nic.in: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education (MSBSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 results for the year 2020 on its official website mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. at 1 p.m. today. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 or MSBSHSE 10th results 2020 will first be announced in a press conference and will later be uploaded on the website. As per the sources, this year over 17 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC exam. Also, this year one exam was cancelled by the board due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, tweeted in Marathi that the board of Maharashtra is set to release the result of class 10 on July 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. She wished luck to the students who appeared in the MSBSE SSC exams 2020. Her tweet was a confirmation of today’s result declaration.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Check MSBSHSE 10th results 2020 online:

Go to the official website of the state board, mahresult.nic.in. Click on the link that reads Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result. Enter your roll number and other login credentials. Click on View Result button. Your MSBSE SSC/10th result 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and print your result for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to check MSBSHSE 10th results 2020 via SMS:

This year Maharashtra Board is providing the class 10 or SSC results to the students through SMS as well. This being done to avoid congestion on the website. As soon as the news of result declaration goes out, almost all the students start checking their results together and that makes the website collapse.

So to get the result via SMS, students just have to send an SMS to 57766, in the format mentioned below,

MH<Exam Name> <Seat Number>

