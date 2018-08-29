Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th supplementary results 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of SSC Class 10 examination today on its official website. Students who have appeared for the examination can now download their result from mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th supplementary results 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 supplementary examination results on its official website today, August 29, 2018. The state board conducted the SSC supplementary exam 2018 and HSC Supplementary exam 2018 in the month of July and August this year.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the official website – mahresult.nic.in and download their result online. As per the earlier official notification, the results for all the students who appeared for the SSC Supplementary examination has been released at 1:00PM today.

The examination was conducted for the students who failed to pass their SSC final examinations for the academic year 2017-18. Meanwhile, the HSC Class 12 supplementary exam results were declared by the Maharashtra board on August 24, 2018.

Moreover, this year, reportedly 17.51 lakh students had appeared for the SSC final examinations which were held in the month of March while the HSC examination exam results conducted by the MSBSHSE Board were declared on May 30, 2018.

Students can check the following steps to download Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC supplementary results 2018:

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE, mahresult.nic.in On the homepage search for the link that reads, “MSBSHSE SSC supplementary results” and click on it Students will be directed to a different window Here enter the necessary details such as their roll number and then click submit Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC supplementary result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website directly and download the Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC supplementary result, click on this link: http://mahresult.nic.in/

