MSBSHSE Class 12 Supply result 2018: The Maharashtra state board of Secondary and higher secondary education has declared the results of class 12 supplementary examination on Friday, August 24, 2018. Students who had appeared for the examination this year, can check the official website of the Board and download the result online by logging into maharesult.nic.in.

The students who qualify the supplementary results can apply for the admissions to various higher education courses by 31 August 2018. Reports say that the supplementary exams for Class 12 and Class 10 were held between July 17 and August 4 this year.

Check the following steps to download the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary results 2018:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board, maharesult.nic.in. Search for the link that reads, ‘Maharashtra HSC Supplementary results 2018′ and click on it’ Students will be directed to a different page Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website directly and download the results, click on this link: http://maharesult.nic.in/

