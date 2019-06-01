Maharashtra PG CET 2019 to declare its result soon. According to sources, it was expected to get declared on 30th May, as it got delayed speculations are high that MHT CET 2019 results will be declared today

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra likely to declare MHT CET 2019 result soon. The examination was conducted from May 2 to May 13. According to the sources, MHT CET 2019 results will be released today. However, as per the official sources said, MHT CET 2019 result will be declared on or before June 3, 2019. The result will be declared on the official website, students need to check their result through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org . The result of MHT CET will only available in the online mode.

MHT CET exam was conducted in the computer-based mode this year, for the first time in its history. It was conducted on 18 May across various centres in the state of Maharashtra. The result was expected to get released within 30th May but due to some official reasons, it got delayed.

How to Check the Maharashtra PG CET 2019 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: click on the link of the exam.

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page that will have the result of the exam.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials in the portal.

Step 5: On submission of the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

PG CET 2019 examination was conducted for the M.Arch and HMCT courses in Maharashtra. All passed students will get admission in Post Graduate Technical Courses.

The online application of MHT CET exam began 10th February and continued till 10th March. PG CET 2019 examination was conducted for the M.Arch and HMCT courses in Maharashtra. All passed students will get admission in Post Graduate Technical Courses.

Students are advised to keep their login details carefully while checking their results.

