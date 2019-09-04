Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 3450 Police Constable, Prison Sepoy post vacancies on mahapariksha.gov.in. Candidates can check the mock test details of the recruitment in this article given below.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: The notification for recruitment to 3450 Police Constable, Prison Sepoy post vacancies has been released on the official website – mahapariksha.gov.in. According to the notification, online applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the above-mentioned posts through the official website. The last date for submission of the filled up applications has been scheduled for September 23, 2019. Candidates can follow the instructions on how to apply for the posts through the prescribed format in this article given below.

According to reports, the notification for the recruitment was released on September 3, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the details such as Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Age Limit, Education Qualification, Application Process and others given below.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: How to access mock test on the official website?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the authority -mahapariksha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on that link that reads, “Advertisement for Home Department Police Recruitment Examination- 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the “Mock Link for Practice” displayed on the page

Here, enter the details such as Username and Password to proceed as mentioned below on the screen

Start the mock test by answering the given questions

Submit to know your final score of the mock test

The free mock test link has been activated on the authority’s official website to make the candidates familiar with the online format of the test.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Candidates will have to submit application fees for Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019 in the following format –

Open square: Rs. 450

Magas class: Rs. 350

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App