Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Interested candidates should check this article for details regarding Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019 notification in which Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Process, and Other Details are included.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra police has invited applications for various posts. A total of 3450 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. Mode of submitting application is online. Candidates who wish to apply for the post of a police constable and Prison sepoy can apply by going through the given formats before September 23, 2019.

This is a great chance for the applicants who want to be part of the Department of Police. The notice was published on 3 September by the Maharastra Police and the application process continues on mahapariksha.gov.in.

Candidates can go through this article for details regarding Maharashtra Police Bharti 2019 notification in which Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Process, and Other Details are included.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application process starting on: Ongoing

Application process ending on: September 23, 2019

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies for Police Constable & Prison Sepoy: 3450 Posts

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Eligibility: Candidate must be 12th pass for applying for these posts.

Age: Minimum age to apply: 18 years

Maximum age to apply: 28 years

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2019-2020: Salary

Rs. 5200 – Rs. 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2000

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharastra Police, mahapariksha.gov.in.

Step 2: Application form’s link will appear on the screen.

Step 3; Fill the form with the required information.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents like a signature, photographs

Step 5: Proofread the details and submit the form.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Application fees

Rs. 450 and Rs. 350

Click here for the detailed PDF

Click here for the application link

