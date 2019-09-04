Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra police has invited applications for various posts. A total of 3450 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. Mode of submitting application is online. Candidates who wish to apply for the post of a police constable and Prison sepoy can apply by going through the given formats before September 23, 2019.
This is a great chance for the applicants who want to be part of the Department of Police. The notice was published on 3 September by the Maharastra Police and the application process continues on mahapariksha.gov.in.
Candidates can go through this article for details regarding Maharashtra Police Bharti 2019 notification in which Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Process, and Other Details are included.
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Application process starting on: Ongoing
Application process ending on: September 23, 2019
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Total vacancies for Police Constable & Prison Sepoy: 3450 Posts
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Eligibility: Candidate must be 12th pass for applying for these posts.
Age: Minimum age to apply: 18 years
Maximum age to apply: 28 years
Maharashtra Police Bharti 2019-2020: Salary
Rs. 5200 – Rs. 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2000
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharastra Police, mahapariksha.gov.in.
Step 2: Application form’s link will appear on the screen.
Step 3; Fill the form with the required information.
Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents like a signature, photographs
Step 5: Proofread the details and submit the form.
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Application fees
Rs. 450 and Rs. 350
Click here for the detailed PDF
Click here for the application link