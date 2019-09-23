Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: The Maharashtra Police is hiring for 3450 vacancies of Constable, Prison Sepoy vacancies. The candidates can apply for the posts before September 23 through the official website @mahapariksha.gov.in.

Maharashtra Police is recruiting for the posts of Police Constable and Prison Sepoy. The interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website @mahapariksha.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the following posts by or before September 23, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @mahapariksha.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all the details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

The 3450 vacancies will be filled through online mode only. The above vacancies are said to be the biggest opportunity for the candidates who wish to be part of the police force. The notification for the posts of constable and Sepoy was released on September 3. The candidates can go through the Maharashtra police recruitment 2019 notification and can check the website for the Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Process and other details.

The following vacancies in the Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019 are as under:

Police Constable – 3357 Posts

Prison Sepoy – 93 Posts

The candidates should have passed class 12th and the age for the following posts should have between 18 to 28 years. The pay scale for the posts – Rs. 5200 – ₹20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2000.

The interested candidates after applying to the posts through the online mode can check the official website and get the latest updates. Candidates can take a printout after submitting the online application for future reference. The interview dates will be published after the completion of applying forms. The result will be declared after written and oral exams. The selected candidates can join the department after all the formalities done by the concerned authorities.

