Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the Subordinate Services Mains Exam answer key on its official website. The answer key which has been released for the State Tax Inspector. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam for the State Tax Inspector post can check the answer keys through the official website. i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

Also, candidates can also raise objections against MPSC Subordinate Services STI Mains Exam 2019 Answer Key. The objection should be sent with a valid reason to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on or before 5 September 2019. A total of 555 vacancies for State Tax Inspector has been notified by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The Application process for MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2019 was started on 21 June 2019 and closed on 5 July 2019.

Steps to check MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Step 2: On the homepage, under RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS tab

Step 3: Click on the link which is activated to download the MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Answer key

Step 4: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 5: A Pdf file will open containing the MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Answer key

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for the same for future reference.

