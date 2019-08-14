MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card 2019: Subordinate Service Main exam hall tickets has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates can download the hall tickets @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced the Subordinate Service Main exam hall tickets, candidates who had applied for the Subordinate Service Mains exam can now download the hall tickets from the official website of MPSC or click on the link @mpsc.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that on 24, August 2019, the Subordinate Services Mains exam for STI to be held and its mandate that candidates must carry the hall tickets so that they can be seated for the examination, whereas on 25 August 2019 the ASO paper 2 exams to be held.

Also Read: TNUSRB Constable Hall Ticket 2019 Released @tnusrbonline.org, check steps to download hall tickets

Candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam can now appear for the Subordinate Service Mains exam for STI and ASI and candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and take a hard copy of it as the hall ticket will be the ID to appear in the preliminary exam.

Follow the steps to Download MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS

Step 3: Click on the generated link, MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Admit Card 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Enter ID and security code in the blank space.

Step 6: The hall tickets will appear on the computer screen

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and take a hardcopy of it.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App