Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2019: Students who appeared in the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary exam 2019 will soon be able to check their scores and status of result on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2019: Secondary and Higher Secondary supplementary result will soon be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune. Students who appeared in the SSC, HSC supplementary exam will soon be able to check the result on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or click on the link maharesults.nic.in to visit directly.

However, some reports earlier claimed that on August 24, 2019, the SSC, HSC supplementary result will be declared by the officials. Students must know that the SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019 will only be available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and no other source. On July 17, 2019, to August 3, 2019, Supplementary Exam for Class 12 students was organised by the Maharastra board while from July 17, 2019, to July 30, 2019 students appeared for SSC Supply Class 10 exam 2019.

Follow the steps to check the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link maharesults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, under Latest Notification Step 3: Click on the SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019 generated link. Step 4: A new web page will appear Step 5: Students need to fill credentials like roll number/admit card number, security code Step 6: Click on the Submit button Step 7: Students are advised to download the SSC, HSC supplementary result or take a hard copy of it for future use

A per the reports around 14, 21, 936 lakh students appeared for the SSC supplementary exam 2019 out of which only 85.88 per cent students cleared the examination and same goes with Class 10 supplementary exam 2019 in which 77.10 per cent students cleared the exam.

