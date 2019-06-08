Maharashtra SCC Exam 2019: The results for Maharashtra Class 10th Board Exams have been announced today. Candidates who sat for the exam can log on to mahresult.nic.in from 1 pm onwards to check their result scores. This year, the Class 10 exams were held between March 1 - March 22.

Maharashtra SCC Exam 2019 @mahresult.nic.in: In yet again phenomenal performance at Maharashtra State Board Examination, girls have outperformed boys just like last year. The passing percentage of girls is a high 82.82 per cent, whereas the passing percentage for boys is 72.18 per cent, which clearly shows how girls are leading the way ahead when it comes to academic brilliance year by year. Overall, 77.10 per cent students have cleared the examination in 2019.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of Maharashtra State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today i.e. June 8. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can to login to the official website mahresult.nic.in or maharashtraeducation.com to check their results.

As the Maharashtra Board announces the Class 10th results, district Konkan has emerged to be the topper, with the highest passing percentage of 88.38 per cent. The examination was conducted between March 1 and March 22, in which over 17 lakh students appeared. The result will help qualified students to choose the stream, they will be going to pursue in their higher studies.

Students will be able to get hard copies of their results, along with their certificates and documents from their respective schools. Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams are conducted successfully every year by MSBSHSE. The board has nine divisions mainly located at Pune, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati, Ratnagiri Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad and Kolhapur.

Earlier on May 28, the MSBSHSE had declared Class 12th results. In class 12th, over 14 lakh students had registered for the exam. Although, the pass percentage in the state dropped to 85.88 per cent from the earlier 92.3 per cent. But here also, once again girls outshined boys by securing the overall pass percentage of 90.25 per cent. The boys on the other hand recorded pass percentage of 82.4 per cent.

