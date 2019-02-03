MH SET online applications for the post of Assistant Professors have begun and admit cards will be available online on June 13, 2019. The recruitment is conducted by Savitribhai Phule Pune University for the states of Maharashtra and Goa

The online application process for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 has begun with the Savitribhai Phule Pune University starting its online application process. The test will be held on June 23, 2019, and is for the post of Assistant professors. The recruitment of Assistant Professors is conducted by Savitribhai Phule Pune University for the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

Things need to be known before you apply for Maharashtra SET 2019:



Eligibility: Master’s degree recognized by UGC in a SET subject

Deadline: Last date to apply online is February 21, 2019.

Payment: For online payment, the last date is February 21, 2019.

Admit Card: Candidates can get their admit cards from the official website on June 13, 2019

Examination Date: June 23, 2019

How to Apply for (MH) SET 2019:

Visit MH SET’s official website i.e. http://setexam.unipune.ac.in/Login.aspx Click Apply Now link on the homepage Register yourself by entering your email id and password After you have logged-in you will be directed to instructions bulletin comprising information related to the application process Now fill-up the online application form as directed on the instructions bulletin. Candidates are required to mention their SSC and HSC certification numbers in their applications After the form has been filled, candidates are required to upload their recent scanned photograph based on the preferred size along with scanned signature Make fees payment online and keep a hard copy of the form along for future references

Note: Last date for correction in particulars of Online Applications is February 28, 2019. No request for correction in the online application form will be entertained after this date.

