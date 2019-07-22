Pune University has released the final answer key for Maharashtra SET 2019 exam. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Pune University / Savitribhai Phule Pune University has declared the final answer key for Maharashtra SET 2019 examination today. Candidates can now download the final answer key on the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The exam conducted on June 23, 2019. The University has declared answer keys for the paper I and Paper II for all booklets. Pune University also released the answer key for Mathematical sciences paper II for all booklets.

The Maharashtra SET answer key 2019 has been released the correct answers for the answer script asked in the exam in the form of PDF file. Candidates can tally and estimate their score using the Maharashtra SET answer keys.

Pune University invited students to file a complaint in case of any mistakes. Candidates can file a complaint and challenge the answer key in case of any discrepancies in the answer key. Candidates can file objections till August 5 against the answer key. If any student wants to challenge the answer key they will have to pay Rs/- 1000 per question. Fees will have to be paid in the form of Demand Draft at any branch of Bank of Maharashtra or HDFC bank.

Steps to file an objection against Maharashtra SET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: Click on the option to challenge answer keys

Step 4: An online feedback form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students will have to file their feedback, preview and submit the same

Step 6: After submitting, candidates can take a print out for future reference

