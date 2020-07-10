The Maharashtra Board results are expected to be declared within this month. The dates for the results will be announced soon. Here's how to check your result when it releases.

The Maharashtra Board results for classes 10th and 12th, which are also known as Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for class 10th and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) for class 12th are likely to be released in a few days. The date when these results will be announced has not been made public yet. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is anticipated to upload these dates and results on their official website here.

Once the results are declared, students may check them by following the given steps:

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2. Open the SSC or HSC link in accordance with your class.

3. Type in your roll number and your mother’s first name in the given spaces.

4. Click/tap on the ‘View Result’ button.

5. Your result will now be displayed. You may also download it for future reference.

Note- ‘you’ or ‘your’ refers to the student in the above lines.

The school education department had filed a complaint against CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), opposing their decision to conduct exams in July.

Also read: ICSE, ISC result 2020 declared @ cisce.org, download CISCE 10th, 12th results

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2020: Students receive SMS to download DigiLocker for Class 10th, 12th mark sheet

It has been reported that the 12th class HSC results will be uploaded before the 10th clasts SSC results. The SSC results will probably be released by the end of July.

Also read: CBSE result 2020: Results of Class 10th, 12th students to be released on this date

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App