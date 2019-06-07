Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release Maharashtra SSC class 10th results tomorrow on June 8, 2019 at 1 PM. To check results, visit the official Maharashtra Board website, mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release Maharashtra SSC class 10 result tomorrow June 8 at 1 PM on their official website mahresult.nic.in or at indiaresults.com. The Maharashtra Board, although, has not yet officially confirmed the date or time for declaration of the SSC results 2019. The MSBSHSE will release the SSC class 10th result on the official Maharashtra Board website mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra SSC class 10th results cannot be accessed without the enrollment number or admit card. Thus, it is advised to keep your admit card or enrollment number in hand at all times.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result online @mahresult.nic.in:

Step 1: Visit the official MSBSHSE website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the link stating Maharashtra SSC Result 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number or registration number as required in the login window

Step 5: The result will appear on screen.

Step 6: Download the Result and take a print out for future reference.

It is important to note by students that these results are purely informational and serve no other purpose. Proper mark sheets will be provided by schools respectively.

In 2019, the Maharashtra SSC class 10th examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019. The Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release results for over 17 lakh students. The MSBSHSE is tasked with conducting examinations for class 10 and class 12 every year. Once released, the Maharashtra SSC class 10th Result 2019 will be available on the official Mahatashtra Board website mahresult.nic.in as well as alternative websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.com or results.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App