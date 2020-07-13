The results of HSC exams 2020 are expected to be declared by this week. Although Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), has not officially announced the date.

Earlier reports had suggested that MSBSHE was likely to declare HSE results on July 15. ALso, SSC (10th standard) results were to be declared by the end of July.

The results of HSC 2020 wil be declared by July 15 and by the end of july, SSC results will be announced, said Shakuntala Kale, MSBSHSE chairperson.

The result will be available on Maharashtra Result’s official website , mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. It will have the student’s name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

Around 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020, as per a report.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, SSC and HSE exams were affected this year. Both the exams had started in the month of March 2020. The board was able to carry out HSE exams successfully but some papers of SSC exam had to be cancelled.

In Maharashtra, the state board results are usually declared by May end or early June but have been delayed this year due to the pandemic.

By entering their Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother’s first name, students can check their scorecards.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBSE had taken marks of three subjects to assess marks in remaining subjects exams which could not be held.

