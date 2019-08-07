Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019: MSBSHSE which was established in 1965 under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards act, is likely to publish the Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate result 2019 @mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019: Maharashtra HSC SSC Supplementary result 2019 likely to be announced today by The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the result are advised to keep a track on every update made by MSBSHSE officials. Once the result will release candidates can check the result on the official website of MSBSHSE or click on the link @mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to visit directly

Candidates must know that class 10th, 12th Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019 to be announced online and to access that candidates must have a good online connection. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019 will only be available on the official website of MSBSHSE and no other source.

Also Read: IBPS PO Exam Notification 2019: Apply for 4,336 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in,check details here

As per the reports, the MSBSHSE officials first decided to release the result by the end of the month but now the result will be declared today afternoon at 1 Pm. The officials conducted the Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam 2019 from 17, July 2019 to 3, August 2019 whereas from July 17 To July 30, 2019, the SSC supplementary exams were conducted.

MSBSHSE also announced some other link related to private candidates march-2020 application details, Top 20 percentile cut off for NIT/IIIT/GFTs, SSC/HSC July-19 exam. time table notification, H.S.C. JULY-19 HSC-VOCATIONAL time table, H.S.C. JULY-19 General & Bifocal time table, S.S.C. JULY-19 time table and Maharashtra Board Top 20 percentile cut off for JEE.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been ranked 4th in the Futuristic Education Boards in India and was established in 1965 under the act Maharashtra Secondary Boards which aims to conduct exams for 10th and 12 the class, Secondary School Certificate, and Higher Secondary School Certificate respectively.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App