Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2019: Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results are expected soon by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune. Once the results are been declared, Candidates those had applied in the exam can check the results online by visiting the official website board i.e. mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune will soon release the SSC, HSC supplementary results 2019 on its official website of the MSBSHSE. However there is no official announcement about the declaration of the result, but it’s been expected that the result will be declared around August 24, 2019.

Candidates those who had appeared in the supplementary exam can check the results online by visiting the official website board i.e. mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE has conducted the HSC Supplementary Exam for Class 12 students from 17th July 2019 to 3rd August 2019, while the board has organised the Supplementary Exam for class 10 students from 17th July 2019 to 30th July 2019.

According to the past year records, MSBSHSE usually releases the Supplementary Exam Results in the second or third week of August 2019. Last year, Maharashtra HSC July Results were declared on August 24 while the Maharashtra SSC July results were declared on August 28. Candidates those who had appeared in the supplementary should keep a track on the official website for regular updates.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the results link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they would be required to enter the login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the print out for future reference.

Maharashtra Board has released the Class 12 result 2019 for annual March Exam on 28th May 2019. Among 14, 21, 936 lakh students who had appeared in the exam, 85.88% of students were declared passed, and in-class 10th

