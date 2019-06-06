Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 on June 10, Monday. Over 16 lakh students who are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC MBSHSE 10th Result 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of MBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Every year, the Maharashtra Board of Education declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 in a week’s interval. However, the MAH Board released the MBSHSE 12th Result 2019 on May 28 and will be declaring the MBSHSE 10th Result 2019 in the third week of June. The Class 10th exams were conducted by the board from March 1 to March 22, 2019.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the alternative result websites to check, download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

Note: Each and every student who sat for the Class 10 examination are advised to keep their admit card number which is also known as hall ticket number/ registration number/ roll number ready in order to use it while checking the MBSHSE Result 2019 via websites or SMS.

Steps to check, download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the mentioned websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

If you still aren’t able to access any of these three websites, use alternative ones to download your result.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads SSC Examination Result March 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number/ Registration Number and Mother’s first name.

Step 4: Click to the high lighted button that reads View Result.

Step 5: Your ssc board result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

