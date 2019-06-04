Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 6, this year. All the students who appeared for Maharashtra examination 2019 are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in. Also, make sure you collect your original mark sheet from school after downloading the SSC Result via the mentioned above website.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 @mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will be releasing the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 6, this year. All the candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra 10th examination from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to keep an eye on the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in for latest updates. This year, more than 17 lakh candidates appeared for Maharashtra SSC examinations which were conducted by the Maharashtra Board in March, this year. As per last year’s record, the SSC results will be announced within a week or 10 days from the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019.

Talking about 2018, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 was announced on June 8, 2018. The Maharashtra Board will release the result date just a day ahead of the actual announcement. However, the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 date for Class 10th is still not confirmed by the Maharashtra Board. Therefore, the Maharashtra Education Board may or may not declare the Maharashtra 10th Result 2019 on June 6, this year.

Steps to check, download Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Maharashtra 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number or admit card number along with phone number and name.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: Make sure you keep your admit card ready before checking your Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2019. Also, visit your school in order to collect the original mark sheet for future reference.

