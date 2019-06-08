Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019 today i.e. June 8, Saturday. Lakh of students who were eagerly waiting for their Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 are advised to wait for the Maharashtra Board to release it on the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 @mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Maharashtra State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination from the 2018-2019 batch, today i.e. June 8. Students who sat for the MSBSHSE Class 10 examinations 2019 are advised to login to the official website mahresult.nic.in or maharashtraeducation.com to check your scores soon after the Maharashtra Board Exam Result 2019 is released on the online portal.

The MSBSHSE Board Result for Class 10 exams was held from March 1 to March 22, 2019. Also, make sure you don’t panic if the official websites don’t work. Given below alternative website can be used to check and download the Mah Board Result 2019.

Given below are the steps to follow to check and download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads SSC Examination Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter details like your roll number and your mother’s first name.

Step 5: Click to submit button.

Step 6: Your Maharashtra Board Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.

List of websites to check and download Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2019:

Collect your original mark sheet and other certificates like provisional, migration and school leaving certificate from your respective schools. Also, it is important to note that no website will give any kind of mentioned above certificate via the online portal.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App